Crittenden Schools hiring bus drivers Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Board of Education his hiring bus drivers. Transportation positions pay $16.15 per hour, and th...

Cutter & Cash and The Grass at the Grand Ole Opry This is the uncut, unedited news release issued by the band's promotional firm. The Crittenden Press will have its own coverage of the b...

Eclipse party today at park Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce is having an Eclipse Viewing Party today at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The solar eclipse will rea...

Lake George Rehab meeting Wednesday As approved earlier this year by the city council, Marion intends to file an application with the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Utilit...