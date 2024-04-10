Sen. Howell: Closing out 2024 session

By Sen. Jason Howell
Collaborating closely with our colleagues in the House of Representatives, we’ve successfully crafted and passed a comprehensive biennial budget that places vital investments in education, public safety, and economic development at the forefront of our priorities.
In our commitment to enhancing education, we have significantly boosted funding through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) formula. By doing so, we are ensuring that every child in Kentucky has access to a quality education, regardless of their ZIP code. Specifically, we have increased the SEEK per-pupil base guarantee to $4,326 in FY 25 and to $4,586 in FY 26, representing a 3 percent increase from the FY 24 base amount of $4,200 and a 6 percent increase from the FY 25 amount of $4,326.
We are also making important strides in improving public safety. Through measures like HB 5, the “Safer Kentucky Act,” and Senate Bill (SB) 2, we are taking concrete steps to better protect our communities and support our youth.
SB 2 aims to fortify safety measures, promote trauma-informed care, and enhance mental health support in Kentucky schools through the introduction of the Kentucky Guardian program. Meanwhile, HB 5, targets repeat violent offenders, cracking down on crime at various levels and modernizing outdated criminal statutes. This comprehensive approach seeks to bolster public safety and strengthen community resilience.
Among the bills supporting our transportation infrastructure are HB 265, HB 266, and House Joint Resolution (HJR) 92.
HB 265, the Transportation Operating Budget, allocates $7.2 billion across FY 25 and 26, includingcritical funds for projects like the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing Project.
HB 266, the Biennial Road Plan, appropriates $4.9 billion to ensure the road plan is fully programmed. This plan includes funds for high-growth counties, economic development projects, bridge repairs, and other resurfacing and modernization efforts.
HJR 92 focuses on county and city priority projects. Sixty-five counties and 13 cities have projects included in this program for FY 2025. KYTC will be required to report on completed projects in the program and requested projects for the FY 2026 funds to the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue.
The General Assembly passed 160 bills last week, addressing a diverse range of issues. If you would like to learn more about these bills and others, please visit the Kentucky Legislature’s website or call my office at 502-564-8100.
As we look ahead, we are mindful of the governor's role in the legislative process. The governor has a 10-day window to review bills passed by the General Assembly, during which he may sign them into law, allow them to pass without his signature, or issue vetoes. Additionally, he can veto specific line items within the budget. However, lawmakers have designated two days in April for potential veto overrides and further legislative actions.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on April 12 for the 59th day of the 60-day session. We will adjourn sine die on April 15.
You can find the status of these bills and other legislation by calling 866-840-2835 or receive legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650. You can watch and follow legislative activity at KET.org/legislature and Legislature.ky.gov.
It's a privilege to represent you in Frankfort. Please contact my office if I can assist you in any way. You can email me at jason.howell@lrc.ky.gov or reach my office toll-free at 1-800-372-7181.
###
Senator Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. As the 2023 Legislative Session convenes, he will serve as Senate Agriculture Committee chair. He will serve as a Banking and Insurance; Economic Development, Tourism and Labor; and Licensing and Occupations committee member. Howell will also serve as a Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee and Legislative Oversight and Investigations committee member.