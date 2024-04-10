What to expect now that Coach Cal is gone

KENTUCKY TODAY
For the third time in his tenure, Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart will be looking for a men’s basketball coach.
John Calipari resigned Tuesday after 15 seasons as coach of the Wildcats and a likely head coaching position at Arkansas. The move comes 39 years after the late Eddie Sutton left Arkansas to replace late Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall.
Now that Arkansas has its likely replacement for Eric Musselman, who left for USC last Friday, the search is on at Kentucky and what will Mitch Barnhart be looking for in his next basketball coach? It’s the same qualities he has in the coaches in all sports at Kentucky.
“My expectations are high for everybody,” Barnhart said recently. “If you know me long enough, have I ever not wanted to win something? No. I'm pretty stinkin' competitive guy. I want to win and I want (our student-athletes) to compete and (get an education).”
He also is high on academics and the success of Kentucky’s student-athletes in the classroom.
