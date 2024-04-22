Livingston Spring Clean-Up this week

Livingston County is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Days and there is an extra day this time. Dates are April 24-27 from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., daily.
For free dumping, dumpsters will be available at the Livingston County Convenience Center at 761 Cutoff Road and at the Old Riding Club at 1795 U.S. 60 East between Burna and Salem.
Appliances and furniture will be accepted. To make arrangements for large appliances to be picked up, call the Judge-Executive Teris Swanson's office at 270-928-2105.
Only large items will be picked up, no common household trash. This pickup service is limited so call promptly.
Be aware that EPA requires all items to be placed directly into the dumpster.
Tires are not accepted. Proof of Livingston County residency is required.