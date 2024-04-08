YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 8, 2024
VFW welcomes all veterans April 11
Marion's VFW invites local veterans to monthly meetings.
Veterans who served in all branches are urged to attend.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11 at 412 N. College St. Free meals follow business meeting.
4/08/2024 07:00:00 PM
