Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Gardner estate sale Friday, Saturday
Furniture and outdoor equipment of the late Travis and Joyce Gardner will be for sale this weekend.
The estate sale will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday.
Address for the sale is 2860 KY 120 in Marion.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/10/2024 12:00:00 PM
