Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Gardner estate sale Friday, Saturday

Furniture and outdoor equipment of the late Travis and Joyce Gardner will be for sale this weekend.

The estate sale will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday.

Address for the sale is 2860 KY 120 in Marion.
