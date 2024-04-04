VFW welcomes veterans to April 11 meeting

Huge sale includes antiques, furniture Click Image to Enlarge A large quantity of quality items are included in a sale April 3-5 in Marion. Antiques, furniture, lamps, baby furnit...

Crittenden Schools hiring bus drivers Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Board of Education his hiring bus drivers. Transportation positions pay $16.15 per hour, and th...

Register to vote at GoVote.ky.gov Click Image to Enlarge Now is a good time to register to vote or change personal information such as your address. If you are not registered...

Egg hunt Saturday at park Click Image to Enlarge Marion Baptist Church is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30. Egg hunts will be divided among age g...