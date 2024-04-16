YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Pinwheels promote abuse prevention
Marion and Crittenden County officials joined CASA volunteers and Family Court representatives to plant pinwheels Tuesday at city hall in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
At right, Marion Mayor D'Anna Browning adds a pinwheel to a row placed by representatives
during the annual April event.
Pinwheels and other abuse prevention materials are available at the Crittenden County Extension Service.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/16/2024 10:25:00 AM
Older Post
Home