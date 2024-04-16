Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Pinwheels promote abuse prevention

Marion and Crittenden County officials joined CASA volunteers and Family Court representatives to plant pinwheels Tuesday at city hall in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At right, Marion Mayor D'Anna Browning adds a pinwheel to a row placed by representatives
during the annual April event.

Pinwheels and other abuse prevention materials are available at the Crittenden County Extension Service.






