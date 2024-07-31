Caldwell County Back to School Events

Caldwell County students will be back in school for the fall term starting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Caldwell County sixth graders and their parents can attend Caldwell County Middle School Orientation from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 5. There will be parent information sessions, schedules, school tours, locker practice and fees and transportation information available. Online registration must be completed ahead of time for students to receive their schedules.
Other school kickoff events in Caldwell County are as follows:
Caldwell County Middle School Open House for seventh and eighth graders will be 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Caldwell County Elementary School Open House will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Open House for Caldwell County Primary School students will be 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Thursday Aug. 8.