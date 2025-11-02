2 New Candidate Filings on Monday

Two more candidates came out on Monday. Crittenden County candidate filings to date, include Perry Newcom, judge-executive; Nathan Ratley, judge-executive; Bart Frazer, county attorney; Chad Nelson, county attorney; Daryl Tabor, county clerk; Evan Head, sheriff; Ray Agent, sheriff; Todd Perryman, PVA; Robbie Kirk, jailer; Brad Gilbert, coroner; Danny Fowler, 1st District magistrate; and Rob Horack, 1st District magistrate; Matt Grimes, 2nd District magistrate; Brennan Cruce, 5th District magistrate. All are Republican candidates.
Subsequent to the announcement that longtime Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson would not seek another term in office, local officers Shannon Edging, Glenn A. Gordon and Donald Crawford have each filed to seek the sheriff’s post in Livingston County.
Other Livingston County candidates who have filed as of early this week are Mark Long, 2nd District magistrate; Jeff Armstrong, coroner; Benji Guill, jailer; and Sonya Williams, county clerk.
