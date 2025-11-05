Candidate filings on opening day

Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor said his office had been posting candidate names on its Facebook page but has encountered technical issues that prevented further updates.
Crittenden Countians filing on the first day were all Republicans and include Tabor for County Clerk, Perry Newcom for Judge-Executive, Evan Head for Sheriff, Todd Perryman for Property Valuation Administrator, Bart Frazer and Chad Nelson for County Attorney, Robbie Kirk for Jailer and Brennan Cruce for Magistrate District 5.
In Livingston County, Sheriff Bobby Davidson announced on social media today that he will not be seeking re-election after 16 years of serving in that position.
No comments:
Post a Comment