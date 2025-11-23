Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, just before 4 p.m., Sheriff Brent White and Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa. Callers stated there was a man on a motorcycle who was believed to be passed out in the parking lot. Sheriff White made initial contact with the subject and identified him as David R. Gansert, 44, of Brownsburg, Ind. The investigation revealed the registration plate affixed to Gansert’s motorcycle was not assigned to it and he could not provide proof of insurance. Additionally, a serial number on one of the motorcycle’s major components had been reported stolen off a motorcycle in Indianapolis, Ind. Gansert was arrested by Deputy Beeler and charged with the following offenses: (1) receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000), (2) failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second or greater offense, (3) improper registration plate, and (4) expired out-of-state registration plate or receipt. Gansert was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, around 7:18 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler investigated a single-vehicle collision on Port Authority Road involving an Eddyville Police Department cruiser. His investigation revealed Officer Joshua Oden, 35, of Cadiz was eastbound on Port Authority Road when a deer entered his path and he was unable to avoid a collision. No injuries were reported and the vehicle remained operational.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, around 10:23 a.m., Deputy Lori Francis served a criminal summons from Christian District Court on Tana S. Stewart, 35, of Gracey, charging her with one count of unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree. She faces a December court date in Hopkinsville.
- On Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, around 3:30 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence on KY 93 North near Kuttawa. The investigationresulted in the arrest of William M. McQuigg Jr., 43, of Kuttawa, who was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. McQuigg was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, around 5 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis and Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a residence on KY 810 South for a warrant service. Deputy Travis located and arrested Mae N. Frazier, 51, of Kuttawa. She was taken into custody on a Hardin District Court warrant for failure to appear. Deputies were assisted by an officer with the Eddyville Police Department.
- On Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, beginning around 3 p.m., deputies served arrest warrants on the following offenders:
- Joshua D. Mellencamp, 38, of Franklin, was served with a Simpson Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear on a theft-related case;
- Christopher C. Thacker, 36, of Middlesboro, was served with two Bell Circuit Court bench warrants, both for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines; and
- Dominic E. Hodge, 37, of Radcliff, was served with a Hardin Circuit Court indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime and persistent felony offender I.
All three offenders are awaiting extradition back to the respective counties that issued the arrest warrants.
- On Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, just after 6 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a Kuttawa business on Days Inn Drive for a collision. Upon his arrival, the involved vehicle had already left the scene. His investigation identified the vehicle as a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Samuel K. West, 25, of Franklin, Tenn., who later returned to the scene at the deputy’s request. The investigation revealed West’s vehicle collided with a business sign near the parking lot and caused approximately $3,000 in damages. There were no injuries.
- On Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, around 9:45 a.m., Sheriff Brent White served a Meade Circuit Court bench warrant on Dominic E. Hodge, 37, of Radcliff, who was already incarcerated on a previous warrant service. Hodge was charged with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. He awaits extradition to Hardin and Meade counties.
