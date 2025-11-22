Marion men face manslaughter charges

Dustin McKinney, 35, and Andrew Bryan, 29, were taken into custody Friday night about 8 p.m. by Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head. They separately face Class C felony charges filed in sealed indictments, which were issued by the Crittenden County Grand Jury on Nov. 13.
While those case files have not been formally unsealed, it appears the two are charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man found deceased at McKinney’s home in Greenwood Heights in June 2023.
Both men are being held in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment