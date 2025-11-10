Sheriff's Report | Lyon County

Sheriff Brent White and deputies made several arrests and handled multiple cases last week, including the service of several out-of-county warrants and a single-vehicle crash involving a deer.
- On Nov. 5, at 11:30 a.m., Sheriff White served a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant on Cruz M. Bolton, 32, of Madisonville, charging him with second-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender I. Bolton awaits extradition to Lee County.
- At noon the same day, Sheriff White served a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant on Demarcus L. Bowie, 24, of Lexington, charging him with second-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender I. Bowie also awaits extradition to Lee County.
- At 12:25 p.m., Sheriff White served a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant on Timothy J. Hall, 32, of Staffordsville, charging him with third-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender II. Hall awaits extradition to Lee County.
- On Nov. 6, at 9:25 a.m., School Resource Officer Deputy Cory Jessup charged a 16-year-old femalestudent from Eddyville with possession of marijuana at Lyon County High School after receiving a complaint from school administrators. The student was removed from the school and released to her mother.
- On Nov. 7, around 2:30 p.m., deputies served a Whitley Circuit Court bench warrant on Lanny Green, 54, of Lexington, for failure to appear in court on drug trafficking and manufacturing charges. Green awaits extradition to Whitley County.
- On Nov. 8, around 9:25 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision on I-24 near the 50-mile marker. His investigation determined that a 2020 Jeep Renegade driven by Brittney N. Easley, 40, of Madison, Tenn., was traveling east when a deer entered her path. Easley’s vehicle was severely damaged in the collision, and she sustained a minor injury but declined medical transport.
