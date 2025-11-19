Rocket Arena hosting full hoops slate

The girls’ preseason action will include teams from Caldwell County, Allen County-Scottsville (ACS) and Paducah Tilghman. Boys play will be two 16-minute halves and girls’ action will be varsity and JV in each scheduled hour of competition and include 15-minute varsity halves.
Meet the Rockets events will begin at 6pm with its popular dessert auction, all of open to the public.
Games during all sessions will be played at Rocket Arena and the middle school gym, which is designated by an asterisk below.
GIRLS SCHEDULE
Crittenden vs Caldwell, 10am
ACS vs Tilghman, 10am*
Crittenden vs Tilghman, 11am
Caldwell vs ACS, 11am*
Crittenden vs ACS, noon
Caldwell vs Tilghman, noon*
BOYS SCHEDULE
Rockets vs PATCH, 1pm
Fulton vs Caldwell, 1pm*
Caldwell vs Hickman, 1:45pm
Rockets vs Fulton, 1:45pm*
Hickman vs PATCH, 2:30pm
Rockets vs Caldwell, 2:30pm*
Rockets vs Hickman, 3:15pm
PATCH vs Fulton, 3:15pm*
