Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Caldwell sheriff seeks help finding wanted man

PRINCETON, Ky. – Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zachary Vanskike, 36, who is wanted in connection with an investigation into the theft of electricity from Pennyrile Electric. Chief Deputy Stacey Blackburn said Vanskike is charged with theft of services over $1,000, a felony, and faces additional charges in Caldwell County.

Anyone with information about Vanskike’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (270) 365-2088 or Chief Deputy Blackburn at (270) 963-0911. All tips will remain confidential.

