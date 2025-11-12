Caldwell sheriff seeks help finding wanted man

PRINCETON, Ky. – Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zachary Vanskike, 36
, who is wanted in connection with an investigation into the theft of electricity from Pennyrile Electric. Chief Deputy Stacey Blackburn said Vanskike is charged with theft of services over $1,000
, a felony, and faces additional charges in Caldwell County.
Anyone with information about Vanskike’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (270) 365-2088 or Chief Deputy Blackburn at (270) 963-0911. All tips will remain confidential.
