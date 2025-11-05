Community food drive underway

In light of the recent news about SNAP benefits being cut, a community effort has begun to raise food and awareness.
Donations may be dropped off at Marion Baptist Church or Health Quest Wellness Center. Organizers ask donors to call ahead to arrange drop-off times, Marion Baptist at 270-965-5232 or Health Quest at 270-965-2640.
Nonperishable items will be stored at the Marion Baptist Family Life Center. Both locations will also accept Food Giant gift cards.
The food drive is a collective community effort rather than a single-organization event. Supplies may include grocery gift cards or nonperishables and will be distributed based on need.
At distribution, participants must show proof of receiving SNAP benefits and provide a photo ID.
