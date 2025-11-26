Marion Baptist Invites you to Thanksgiving Lunch

Pastor Aaron Brown said the kitchen will be busy, busy tomorrow morning as members warm dishes, organize sides and get ready for what has become one of the church’s most signficant outreach events of the year.
“The crew works hard,” Brown said. “This will be a full Thanksgiving meal for our community.”
Brown emphasized that the lunch is open to everyone.
“We’re not worried about what you think or believe,” he said. “We just want you to know that if you have a hungry belly and you want some lunch, we’ve got a great Thanksgiving meal prepped and ready to serve you and your family – or maybe someone you know.”
Most of the meal is prepared by church members, with the exception of the turkeys, which come from Pleasant Valley Store near Fredonia because of the large quantity required. Desserts are a mix of dishes made in the church kitchen and others donated by volunteers.
“Everything else is cooked either in-house or brought in from volunteers,” Brown said.
Fellowship is as central to the meal as the food itself. Many volunteers enjoy working side-by-side, and the church expects to serve guests who may otherwise be spending the holiday alone.
“There are a lot of people that might be lonely this time of year,” he said. “You can just come and enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal and enjoy the fellowship, maybe even sit with people you don’t know and get to know other people in the community.”
Along with dine-in service, Marion Baptist plans to deliver well over 100 meals Thursday to shut-ins, nursing home residents and others unable to leave home.
Brown said the church office may be difficult to reach Thursday morning as volunteers work in the Family Life Center preparing and serving the meal, but walk-ins will be welcome and meals can be picked up to take to others who need them.
