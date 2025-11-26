Wakesports regs on KDFWR agenda

MORE COUNTIES MAY BE CWD ZONED
The commission is expected to consider amendments to waterway safety rules that would designate specific waterbodies or zones where wakesports may be allowed. Updates to fishing regulations are also on the agenda, including modified size and daily limits for Black Bass, Shovelnose Sturgeon and Skipjack Herring, along with additions to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program.
Members will also weigh whether to add Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley, McCrery, Lincoln, Laurel, Rockcastle, Russell and Casey counties to the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance zone, a move that would bring additional restrictions to those areas.
Other expected action includes clarifying that paid hunting guides are prohibited on Wildlife Management Areas, affirming that fishing tournaments launching from WMA boat ramps are not commercial activity under current regulations, and updating definitions within WMA rules. The panel will also review proposed changes to deer-hunting rules on county- and locally owned properties; updates to taxidermy and fur-buyer licensing forms; and revisions to special agency fundraising permit regulations.
The commission will further consider a request to establish a limited number of standing committees. Discussion and new-business items are scheduled, but action on those matters is expected at future meetings.
