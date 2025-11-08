Foggy start for opening morning whitetail gunners

MARION, Ky. – The start of modern gun deer season has brought an influx of hunters and visitors to Crittenden County, one of western Kentucky’s most popular outdoor destinations. Trucks towing campers and UTVs have filled local roads and backwoods as the 16-day rifle season opens today and runs through Nov. 23.
Conditions were a bitty foggy for early starters, but a cold front rolling in should improve hunting conditions.
Hunters for the Hungry will be accepting donated deer in Crittenden County at Family Butcher Shop on Rooster Lane off KY 365 near Mattoon.
The county’s fall deer season is among its largest tourism draws, with a significant economic impact from lodging, fuel, food and supply purchases. Hunters have been afield since September with archery and crossbow seasons, but the modern gun hunt marks the peak of activity for Kentucky sportsmen.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources reports hunters statewide harvested nearly 150,000 deer last year, with modern gun season accounting for the majority. The agency says Kentucky’s thriving white-tailed deer population provides abundant opportunities and a sustainable source of lean, local meat.
To aid hunters, the department offers resources online at fw.ky.gov, including the 2025-26 Fall Hunting and Trapping Guide, public land maps, and licensing information. The new Kentucky Deer & Elk App is also available for free on Apple and Google Play, allowing users to view property boundaries, find processors and taxidermists, and store digital licenses.
Hunting licenses and deer permits can be purchased online or from authorized agents statewide. Hunters born in 1975 or later must have hunter education certification or obtain a free one-year exemption permit to hunt under supervision.
For more information on regulations, licensing or hunter education, visit the “Deer Hunting” section at fw.ky.gov.
