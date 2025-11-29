Wintry weather staying to the north

Wintry weather is expected to stay north of Crittenden County and most of western Kentucky today, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will move across the region early this morning and taper off tonight.
Forecasters say the system will start as snow mainly in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, where light accumulations are possible. Areas along the I-64 corridor in Illinois have the best chance of receiving an inch or more.
Across western Kentucky, including Crittenden County, the precipitation is expected to quickly transition to rain by late morning and remain rain the rest of the day. Brief travel issues are possible this morning in southern Illinois due to slushy road conditions, but rising temperatures and steady rain should improve travel by afternoon.
