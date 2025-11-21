Pages
Friday, November 21, 2025
House fire extinguished near Tolu
Firefighters from Tolu and surrounding agencies were called to a house fire just east of Tolu about 30 minutes before dark Friday. Crews were able to contain the blaze quickly. No further details were immediately available.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
November 21, 2025
