Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, around 8:38 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams was westbound on KY 274 when a deer entered the path of a 2018 Dodge Charger that was ahead of him in traffic. The vehicle, driven by Kahleen Nusbaum, 38, of Eddyville, was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, around 7 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler charged Corrina M. Trevino, 47, on a Daviess District Court bench warrant for contempt of court. Trevino is pending extradition back to Daviess County.
- On Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff Brent White arrested Darvie R. Sullivan, 45, of Grand Rivers after she was determined to be driving on a DUI-suspended license. In April 2021, Sullivan was convicted of DUI, fourth offense, and her license was suspended for five years. She was charged with driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, around 1:15 p.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a burglary complaint in theSuwanee community. His investigation led to a juvenile male being charged with third-degree burglary, theft and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was released to the custody of an out-of-state relative.
- On Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, around 6:30 a.m., Sheriff White responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 just north of Lamasco. His investigation revealed a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Ashlee A. Kent, 19, of Eddyville, was southbound on KY 93 when a deer entered the roadway. Kent was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. The accident rendered her vehicle inoperable; however, no injuries were reported.
- On Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, around 1 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested Amanda Hammons, 42, of Princeton, on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug. Hammons was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.
