Monday, November 3, 2025

Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 10:50 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 293. His investigation revealed a 2024 Ford F-250 truck driven by Alan W. Parrent, 63, of Eddyville, was eastbound on KY 293 when he attempted to pass a road maintenance contractor vehicle involved in mowing and trimming operations. The contractor vehicle then attempted to turn left into a driveway in the 3000 block of KY 293, causing Parrent to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Parrent’s vehicle left the roadway, colliding with a mailbox and fence before coming to rest in a field. No injuries were reported.

- On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, around 8:38 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams was westbound on KY 274 when a deer entered the path of a 2018 Dodge Charger that was ahead of him in traffic. The vehicle, driven by Kahleen Nusbaum, 38, of Eddyville, was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported.

- On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, around 7 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler charged Corrina M. Trevino, 47, on a Daviess District Court bench warrant for contempt of court. Trevino is pending extradition back to Daviess County.

- On Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff Brent White arrested Darvie R. Sullivan, 45, of Grand Rivers after she was determined to be driving on a DUI-suspended license. In April 2021, Sullivan was convicted of DUI, fourth offense, and her license was suspended for five years. She was charged with driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

- On Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, around 1:15 p.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a burglary complaint in the

Suwanee community. His investigation led to a juvenile male being charged with third-degree burglary, theft and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was released to the custody of an out-of-state relative.

- On Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, around 6:30 a.m., Sheriff White responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 just north of Lamasco. His investigation revealed a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Ashlee A. Kent, 19, of Eddyville, was southbound on KY 93 when a deer entered the roadway. Kent was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. The accident rendered her vehicle inoperable; however, no injuries were reported.

- On Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, around 1 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested Amanda Hammons, 42, of Princeton, on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug. Hammons was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.


