Sunday could get a little slippery

A wintry system is expected to move into the region Saturday morning, bringing a round of snow before changing over to rain by late morning. Forecasters say the precipitation will taper off by Sunday morning.
Snow is expected mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, where light accumulations are possible. The greatest chance for an inch or more is along the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois.
Extreme northern Crittenden County and parts of Union, Webster, Hopkins and Caldwell counties could see some preciptation.
Slippery or slushy road conditions could cause brief travel issues early Saturday, but rising temperatures and afternoon rain should improve driving conditions later in the day.
