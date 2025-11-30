Almanac releases White Christmas forecast

In its annual Christmas Forecast, the Almanac reports that the Northeast, Lower Lakes and Alaska are expected to have snow on Dec. 25, while areas such as the Atlantic Corridor, Southeast, Deep South, Texas–Oklahoma region, Pacific Northwest and Southwest are not. Several regions fall into a “chance” category, including the Appalachians, Upper Midwest, High Plains and parts of the Intermountain West.
The Almanac’s long-range outlook anticipates a “milder, gentler winter” overall across much of the country.
The Almanac also shared historical White Christmas probabilities based on NOAA’s 30-year climate data. Northern states such as Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan and Wisconsin typically see snow three out of four years or more. Odds drop sharply across the Mid-Atlantic, South, Plains and much of the West, with Washington, D.C., historically averaging about a 6 percent chance.
