State officials survey local water issues

Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet officials spent Friday in Crittenden and Livingston counties for a daylong review of local water infrastructure improvements and upcoming needs.
Sara Marshall, director of the Division of Water, and members of her staff met with local leaders in Marion before touring several key sites. The group reviewed dam rehabilitation work at Lake George, visited Old City Lake and Marion’s water plant, and later traveled to the Crittenden-Livingston Water District’s treatment facility on the Cumberland River south of Salem.
Participating in the day’s discussions and tours were Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams, Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning, Marion Water Plant Superintendent Jeff Black, members of the CLWD board, CLWD Superintendent Abbie Adamson, consultant Tim Thomas, project engineers and others.
The visits come as the City of Marion and CLWD have secured roughly $32 million in grants and low-interest loans for ongoing and planned water projects. Only about $3.5 million of that total will require repayment.
Additional conversations last week centered on future expansion needs and options for removing PFAS – often referred to as forever chemicals – from local drinking water systems.
