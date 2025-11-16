Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., Sheriff Brent White served a Crittenden District Court criminal summons on Dee Anna Kinnis, 57, of Marion. She faces a November court date in Marion for a local ordinance violation.
- On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, around 11:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at a closed Kuttawa business on Lakeshore Drive. Upon arrival, deputies did not locate anyone as initially reported. Deputies followed up with the victim to obtain more information and later identified a suspect based on video surveillance. Chief Deputy Sam Adams later located the suspect, who admitted to stealing items from the property. Dwight “Dee” S. Smith, 57, of Princeton was charged with criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking.
- On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, around 1:52 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa. The investigation revealed two female adults had engaged in a physical altercation before one of the women, who was reportedly intoxicated, fled prior to police arriving. Deputies located an injured woman who refused medical attention from Lyon County EMS. An investigation has been initiated, and deputies are searching for Katharine R. Stacy, 38, of Hopkinsville, who allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the scene. Deputy Josh Travis is continuing the investigation.
- On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, around 4:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on KY 810 South and arrested Mae N. Frazier, 51, of Kuttawa. She was charged on a Fayette District Court bench warrant with failure to appear in a receiving stolen property case. Frazier posted bond and was later released.
- On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, around 5:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa for a disturbance complaint. Their investigation revealed a disturbance began while two family members were traveling on I-24, leading to a female passenger exiting a vehicle and walking to a Kuttawa business for assistance. Deputies determined she was in crisis due to significant mental health issues. She was transported to an area hospital and admitted for treatment. No criminal charges are expected.
