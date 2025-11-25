We're Out a Day Early for Turkey Week!

🗞️ This Week in The Press
We're on newsstands, in the mail, online and in your inbox a day early this week to make way for Turkey Day!
HEADLINES THIS WEEK
USDA Approves $78M Hospital Expansion
Livingston Hospital secures major financing for multi-million-dollar project.
County Will Stop Paying Jail Bills
Fiscal Court warns of a looming deficit as detention center faces deepening financial strain. Jailer disputes figures.
Bids Opened for New 5-Year EMS Contract
Two proposals now under review as county evaluates ambulance service options.
2023 Fentanyl Death Leads to Felony Charges
Two Marion men indicted for second-degree manslaughter following lengthy investigation.
Small Business Saturday Kickoff
Chamber giveaway starts 8 a.m. Saturday — 100 gift bags, mystery prizes, shop-local deals.
Election Filings Continue to Grow
Judge, sheriff, magistrate seats and more drawing early candidates heading into 2026.
New Deputies Join Sheriff’s Office
Two full-time hires heading to academy after October start.
Students Earn KMEA Honor Choir Recognition
Local elementary and middle school students shine at MSU.
KY Assessment Scores Released
CCHS and CCMS earn green ratings; elementary school shows notable gains.
Forgotten Passages: Mina Wheeler’s 1894 Journey
County’s first female superintendent recounts her extraordinary solo trip to rural schools.
No comments:
Post a Comment