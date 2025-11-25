Tuesday, November 25, 2025

We're Out a Day Early for Turkey Week!

🗞️ This Week in The Press

We're on newsstands, in the mail, online and in your inbox a day early this week to make way for Turkey Day!

HEADLINES THIS WEEK

USDA Approves $78M Hospital Expansion

Livingston Hospital secures major financing for multi-million-dollar project. 

County Will Stop Paying Jail Bills

Fiscal Court warns of a looming deficit as detention center faces deepening financial strain. Jailer disputes figures. 

Bids Opened for New 5-Year EMS Contract

Two proposals now under review as county evaluates ambulance service options. 

2023 Fentanyl Death Leads to Felony Charges

Two Marion men indicted for second-degree manslaughter following lengthy investigation. 

Small Business Saturday Kickoff

Chamber giveaway starts 8 a.m. Saturday — 100 gift bags, mystery prizes, shop-local deals. 

Election Filings Continue to Grow

Judge, sheriff, magistrate seats and more drawing early candidates heading into 2026. 

New Deputies Join Sheriff’s Office

Two full-time hires heading to academy after October start. 

Students Earn KMEA Honor Choir Recognition

Local elementary and middle school students shine at MSU. 

KY Assessment Scores Released

CCHS and CCMS earn green ratings; elementary school shows notable gains. 

Forgotten Passages: Mina Wheeler’s 1894 Journey

County’s first female superintendent recounts her extraordinary solo trip to rural schools. 

By at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)