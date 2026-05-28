Lady Rocket just keep making history

|Freshman pitcher Brodi Rich settled in after
the first inning and threw a no-hitter
the rest of the way to beat Madisonville.
Crittenden County advanced to the Second Region softball championship game for the first time in school history Wednesday night with a 5-2 semifinal victory over Madisonville at Eddyville.
The Lady Rockets (24-10) have now won 10 straight games and 14 of their last 15 while continuing one of the most memorable runs ever produced by the program. Crittenden will face Henderson County in Thursday’s regional title game at a time to be announced.
Just a few weeks ago, many of the same athletes helped lead the Lady Rockets basketball team to the regional championship game, making this spring’s softball run even more remarkable.
Crittenden overcame a 2-0 first-inning deficit Wednesday, then erupted for all 5 of its runs in the bottom of the third inning despite collecting only 4 hits in the game.
Anna Boone highlighted the inning with a 2-run triple. Brodi Rich added a 2-run RBI play, while the Lady Rockets capitalized on 3 Madisonville errors and 4 walks.
Boone finished 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a triple. Andrea Federico, Brenna Kemmer and Brooklyn Lovell each added singles.
Rich settled in after the opening inning and dominated the rest of the way. She pitched a complete game, allowing only 2 hits (both in the first inning) and no earned runs while striking out 7.
Elliot Evans reached base 3 times with 3 walks and scored a run, while Federico and Boone also crossed the plate during the decisive third inning.
The Lady Rockets captured their second Fifth District championship in the past 4 years earlier this month. Three years ago, Crittenden advanced to the regional semifinals before falling short. This year’s squad has now broken through to the championship round for the first time ever.
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