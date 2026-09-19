Hunter Ed Course set for here Oct. 3

MARION, Ky. – A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources certified Hunter Education Course will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Crittenden County Extension Park, formerly the Gun Club and 4-H Shooting Sports facility at 2264 KY 91 North in Marion.
Kentucky hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, who are at least 12 years old must complete an approved hunter education course and attend an in-person range day to receive a hunter education card. The range certification will be included in this course.
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