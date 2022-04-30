BREAKING NEWS: Lake George Being Emptied

Lake George Levee leaking; caution urged Emergency Management personnel along with City of Marion officials, Kentucky Division of Water inspectors and Crittenden County leaders are ...

Final candidate forum April 28 Click Image to Enlarge The final Meet the Candidates event in Crittenden County will be held Thursday, April 28 at the Crittenden County Lio...

County roads affected by high water Three roads in rural Crittenden County are currently being affected by high water on the Tradewater River and its tributaries. Cool Springs...

UK wants ticks you pull off body Ten percent of ticks carry debilitating diseases; quick action can prevent them, and the University of Kentucky wants you to send in your ti...