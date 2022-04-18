Rain creating havoc for outdoors sports

Already in April there has been more than four inches of rainfall in Crittenden County, according to the latest information by Kentucky Mesonet, which has a weather station near Mattoon. Some parts of the county have reportedly seen more rainfall.
The rains have created havoc for high school sports teams trying to get their games played at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The baseball team was able to play at doubleheader at home Saturday night, beating Dawson Springs twice as senior Maddox Carlson broke the Rockets' all-time RBI record. Read more about that in this week's newspaper.
Due to wet fields, the baseball and softball teams will be on the road tonight. The Rockets are at Hopkinsville to face University Heights in defense of their All A Second Region crown. This will be the semifinal round with the winner playing Lyon County tomorrow. The Lady Rockets were supposed to be at home tonight, but instead will play at Webster County which has a drier field.