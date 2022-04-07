GED makes full-court press in April

Crittenden County Adult Education is a part of a GED Full-Court Press through the month of April.
Individuals who complete the GED process during this month will have their name placed in a drawing for $500 cash. The GED testing process consists of four tests – math, reading and language, science and social studies.
Cindy Jenkins is the Marion coordinator at the adult education center inside the former National Guard Armory.
Many students have one or more tests already completed. Full-Court Press is an initiative meant to help provide some extra motivation to complete GED testing requirements.
Also, recently, a Crittenden County student started and completed GED instruction and testing in just a few days. Though this is not common, it does happen. Bill Allen, who works in promotion for WKEC said, "Wherever a person is in the process, we will do everything we can to tailor a program to help them succeed."
Completion of the GED results in an average annual income increase of between $9,000-$10,000.
GED enrollment, instruction and use of the center is free. Kentucky is still offering free testing through June of this year. The center also offers distance learning options for home, online study and internet instruction.
For more information, visit mywestkyged.com, crittendenged.com or call 270-965-9435. The center is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m., to 1 p.m.