Spring's Free Dump Days Spring cleaning time brings Free Dump Days at the Crittenden County Convenience Center Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 from 8 a.m., to 3:30 p...

Keeping It Rural in Ky reopening March 31 Click Image to Enlarge Winter has broken and Keeping It Rural in Ky is celebrating with its return to spring business hours on March 31. Loc...

Severe weather threat cancels school early Crittenden County Schools is releasing school early today due to incoming severe weather. The impact from high winds is prompting the dismis...

Fohs Hall a community gem, available for rentals Click Image to Enlarge Once a school, historic Fohs Hall is an ideal location for your next event. Available as a rental for parties, weddin...