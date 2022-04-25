UK wants ticks you pull off body

Ticks are a threat in Kentucky year-round, but especially in warm months. The next time one bites you, stop and think before flushing it down the toilet. You could help other people by mailing it to the University of Kentucky entomology department to see if it carries disease or not.
Here's how: If you find a tick on yourself or your pet, remove it with tweezers, place it in alcohol in a sealed container or bag, and mail it to the university's entomology department. Those are the instructions Professor Reddy Palli ... Read the rest of this article for free at KY Health News.