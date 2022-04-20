Interagency Council planning Christmas benefit

Anyone interested in being involved in the Community Christmas program should make plans to attend the Interagency Council meeting on at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21 in Marion Baptist Church’s Family Life Center Conference room at Marion Baptist Church.
The council organizes and orchestrates the annual Community Christmas program for families in need. The group plans mandatory educational programs for Community Christmas participants and it will set the dates for this year’s project.
For more information, contact Julie Herrin at Marion Baptist Church 270-965-5232 or at jherrin@marionbaptist.church.