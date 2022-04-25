YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Monday, April 25, 2022
Final candidate forum April 28
Click Image to Enlarge
The final Meet the Candidates event in Crittenden County will be held Thursday, April 28 at the Crittenden County Lions Club building.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has coordinated the events which give candidates the opportunity to share their message with voters.
Similar events have been held at various sites throughout the county.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/25/2022 05:00:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home