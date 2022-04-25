Monday, April 25, 2022

Final candidate forum April 28

The final Meet the Candidates event in Crittenden County will be held Thursday, April 28 at the Crittenden County Lions Club building. 

Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has coordinated the events which give candidates the opportunity to share their message with voters.

Similar events have been held at various sites throughout the county.

