US 60 one line Monday near Moore Hill

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction along US 60 in the Moore Hill area of Crittenden County on Monday, April 11.
This work zone will be near the Runyon Road intersection about four miles west of Marion and close to the KY 297 intersection. It is to allow repairs to a cross drain.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from approximately 7 a.m., to about 2 p.m.
Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
This cross drain repair project is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.