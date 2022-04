REMINDER: Free Dump Days This Week Free Dump Days at the Crittenden County Convenience Center begins tomorrow. Materials will be accepted Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 from 8...

Bunty Consignment Auction Saturday

Honky Tonking this weekend at Fohs Tickets remain on sale now for Saturday night’s show at Fohs Hall featuring Josh McMillen and The Honky Tonk Wranglers. Tickets are $10 eac...

Heavy rainfall raises water over roads Due to recent heavy rainfall, three Crittenden County roads are currently affected by high water. Those roads, in the eastern quadrant of th...