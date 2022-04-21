Thursday, April 21, 2022

Homestead selling Jarvis Street home

Homestead Auction Realty will conduct an auction April 28 in Marion.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, broker Darrin Tabor will entertain bids for a home at 230 Jarvis Street.

The house and lot can be inspected by contacting Tabor at (270) 704-0041.
