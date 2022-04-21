YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Homestead selling Jarvis Street home
Homestead Auction Realty will conduct an auction April 28 in Marion.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, broker Darrin Tabor will entertain bids for a home at 230 Jarvis Street.
The house and lot can be inspected by contacting Tabor at (270) 704-0041.
