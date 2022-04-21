Homestead selling Jarvis Street home

Crash on Sturgis Road is blocking traffic in Marion Sturgis Road in front of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts in Marion is blocked by an overturned tractor-trailer The crash is near the Fords Ferry...

Injury accident on the south side of Marion First responders were working a single-vehicle accident with multiple injuries just after 5:30pm on US 641 just south of Marion. Alternating...

Pre-school screenings begin next week Crittenden County’s pre-school screenings will be held in Marion on Friday, April 22 and Thursday, May 5 by appointment. This screening is ...

Sen. Howell: Final Regular Session Update This week marked the official end of the 2022 Regular Session, the veto period and the two subsequent days for the General Assembly to overr...