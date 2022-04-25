Bright Life Farm in running for $25K grant

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now a Princeton cause needs your help by voting for them and encouraging others to vote to bring money to their communities.
From April 27 through May 6, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 100 vote-getters.
Four thousand submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists.
Bright Life Farms near Fredonia is among the finalists.
The top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced on the company’s Founder’s Day on Tuesday, June 7 at www.neighborhoodassist.com, and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.