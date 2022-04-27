YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
May primary voting dates announced
Crittenden County residents who wish to mail in ballots for the May 17 primary election must request ballots by May 3. Mail-in ballots cannot be requested after this date.
Absentee voting will be offered in the Crittenden County Clerk's Office May 4-6 and May 9-11.
An additional voting opportunity will be offered May 12-14.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., May 17.
