Wednesday, April 27, 2022

May primary voting dates announced

Crittenden County residents who wish to mail in ballots for the May 17 primary election must request ballots by May 3. Mail-in ballots cannot be requested after this date.

Absentee voting will be offered in the Crittenden County Clerk's Office May 4-6 and May 9-11.

An additional voting opportunity will be offered May 12-14. 

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., May 17.

