GOP to host debate with music, meal

Crittenden County’s Republican Party is planning to host a debate for GOP candidates participating in countywide elections in the May primary. That will include candidates running for PVA, county clerk, sheriff and jailer.
The event, dubbed Face Off at Fohs: Bluegrass and Barbecue, will be on Tuesday, May 10.
GOP candidates for magistrate and constable will be able to have a booth at the event, but will not be on stage.
Pre-arranged questions will be provided to debating candidates ahead of time so they can prepare responses. There will be three questions for each candidate, one of them will not be provided in advance and will require an extemporaneous response.
Admission will be charged. A barbecue meal will be available and live music by Kings Highway will be included in the price for those who want the entire package. Admission to the debate only will also be available. Fohs Hall doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the debate will begin at 6 p.m., following the meal and music.