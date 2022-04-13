US 60 work at Moore Hill delayed to Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has rescheduled a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 60 in the Moore Hill area of Crittenden County for Thursday, April 14.
This work zone will be near the Runyon Road and KY 297 intersections about 4 miles west of Marion and is to allow repairs to a cross drain.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from approximately 7 a.m., to about 2 p.m., tomorrow.
Motorists who travel the highway between Marion and Salem should be alert for slow-moving and stopped traffic in the work zone.
Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This project was originally scheduled for Monday, but had to be delayed to Thursday due to weather conditions.