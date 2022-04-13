US 60 work at Moore Hill delayed to Thursday

KSP looking for missing Webster teen Kentucky State Police requests assistance in its on-going investigation to locate a missing juvenile from Webster County, who is believed to...

REMINDER: Free Dump Days This Week Free Dump Days at the Crittenden County Convenience Center begins tomorrow. Materials will be accepted Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 from 8...

Heavy rainfall raises water over roads Due to recent heavy rainfall, three Crittenden County roads are currently affected by high water. Those roads, in the eastern quadrant of th...

GED makes full-court press in April Crittenden County Adult Education is a part of a GED Full-Court Press through the month of April. Individuals who complete the GED process d...