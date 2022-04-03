"Job Fair To Go" is all this week

Crittenden County Public Library, West Kentucky Workforce Development and the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help provide the program that will include a literal bag of helpful materials that can assist people in finding work.
“Our main goal is to get these resources into the hands of people who are seeking a job in the county,” said Librarian Brandie Ledford.
The project is part of a statewide job fair being promoted by the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives at more than 25 public libraries across the commonwealth.
Here, the library will be passing out plastic bags loaded with job openings and other information about how to apply for jobs, including tips on writing resumes and how to dress for an interview.
“We have had great response from employers,” Ledford said.
Other than at the library, job fair kits can be picked up at The Peoples Bank, First United Bank, Farmers Bank and Trust, Adult Education Center (former armory), courthouse, Extension office, Health Department, Dycusburg Post Office, Crayne Post Office and from the Bookmobile on its typical route.