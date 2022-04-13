County roads under water and more rain coming

Three roads are closed in the eastern part of the county along the Tradewater River and its tributaries and more rain and perhaps severe storms are headed this way.
As of this morning, Blackburn Church Road, Enon Church Road, Providence Road and Cool Springs Road are under water.
The Storm Prediction Center has put out a moderate risk of severe weather for Wednesday across southern Illinois and the western part of Kentucky. In its crosshairs is the areas around Paducah, Land Between the Lakes and the bootheel of Missouri, down to Memphis and into Mississippi.
Strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threat, although there is also a threat of tornadoes.
Although it is not expected to be like December 10, a NWS spokesman said, "This is more of a linear aspect, although there is a greater threat this time of squall-line tornadoes, as well as big hail and flash flooding. We are not going to have discrete supercells forming in northeast Arkansas and going for 175 miles, although there is an isolated supercell threat.”