Wednesday, April 13, 2022

County roads under water and more rain coming

Three roads are closed in the eastern part of the county along the Tradewater River and its tributaries and more rain and perhaps severe storms are headed this way.

As of this morning, Blackburn Church Road, Enon Church Road, Providence Road and Cool Springs Road are under water.

Much of Kentucky could see severe weather today, beginning in the afternoon and continuing during the evening and overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds of 60 to 80 miles per hour, large hail up to 2 inches, and strong tornadoes will all be possible with this system. Torrential rainfall with these thunderstorms may produce flash flooding, especially in portions of western Kentucky already drenched from two days of rainfall. 

Winds will be at 30-40 miles per hour first, followed by one line of showers and thunderstorms, which are not expected to be severe. That will be followed later by one or two more lines, which could contain severe weather will then move east, the NWS said.

The Storm Prediction Center has put out a moderate risk of severe weather for Wednesday across southern Illinois and the western part of Kentucky. In its crosshairs is the areas around Paducah, Land Between the Lakes and the bootheel of Missouri, down to Memphis and into Mississippi.

Strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threat, although there is also a threat of tornadoes.

Although it is not expected to be like December 10, a NWS spokesman said, "This is more of a linear aspect, although there is a greater threat this time of squall-line tornadoes, as well as big hail and flash flooding. We are not going to have discrete supercells forming in northeast Arkansas and going for 175 miles, although there is an isolated supercell threat.”

