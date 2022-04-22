Finalists for school superintendent announced

Crittenden County Board of Education’s Superintendent Search Committee has reviewed 11 applications for the superintendent’s post which will be vacant at the end of June.
The committee has defined a list of four finalists. They are Tonya Driver, who is assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Crittenden County; Stephen Ely, who currently lives in Montana but has experience in Kentucky education; John Gunn, currently principal at Hopkinsville High School; and Karen Solise, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum and instruction at Trigg County.
Each candidate will have a tour of the district’s campuses and facilities, a public reception, dinner with board of education members and an interview with the board. A decision on the next superintendent could be made by the first week of May.
Current Superintendent Vince Clark a few months ago announced his retirement effective June 30. Clark, who began as a teacher in 1991, has spent his entire career with the local school district, serving in a variety of capacities from coach to principal. He’s been superintendent for eight years.