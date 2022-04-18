Master Naturalist Training in Eddyville

A Master Naturalist Training will be offered for the first time in western Kentucky. This is a volunteer training program. Participants receive 40 hours of natural resources training and are required to volunteer 40 hours with hours reported to the Kentucky Master Naturalist program. When both class hours and volunteer hours are completed then participants receive the title of Master Naturalist. Volunteer hours can be with organizations signed up with the University of Kentucky Master Naturalist Program. These organizations can include state parks, forestry service, The Kentucky Nature Preserve, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension and other natural resources organizations with volunteer programs.
The program will be conducted over three weekends with class presentations and field trips. These will be on Friday evenings (3-9 p.m.) and all day on Saturdays (8 a.m., to 5:30 p.m.) for the weekends of May 13 and 14, Aug. 12 and 13 and Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Classes will be held at Kentucky Dam Village and there are quizzes over material covered. Class topics will include Ecoregions of Kentucky, Ecological Concepts, Citizen Science, Botany, Wildlife, Entomology, Water Resources, Geology, Archeology, Soils, Safety and Health, Environmental Ethics and Climate and Weather.
Field trips will include Land Between the Lakes Woodland Nature Station, Elk and Bison Prairie, Honker Lake (kayak/canoe), Mantle Rock, Ballard Wildlife Management Area and Wickliffe Mounds. There will be physical activity including hiking and an evening kayak. The Mantle Rock trail is considered moderate in difficulty with some steep terrain.
Applicants must complete a volunteer application form which includes references, a background check and driver’s license check. Cost of the program is $200 due with the application. For additional information call the Lyon County Extension Office at 270-388-2341.