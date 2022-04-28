May primary voting options outlined

|Click Image to Enlarge
In addition to in-person voting on Election Day, May 17, voters can vote early May 12-14 and in-person absentee May 4-11.
Mail-in absentee ballots are available as well.
There are five polling places on May 17, including Marion Baptist Church where voters from any precinct may cast a ballot. Other voting places are Mattoon and Shady Grover volunteer fire departments and Deer Creek and Mexico Baptist churches.
If you have questions, call the Crittenden County Clerk's Office at (270) 965-3403.