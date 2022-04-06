REMINDER: Free Dump Days This Week

Free Dump Days at the Crittenden County Convenience Center begins tomorrow.
Materials will be accepted Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 from 8 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m., to noon.
Waste tires will be accepted, but no household trash, residential or agriculture chemicals nor paint unless dried with kitty litter.
This is a residential event only with no trash accepted from commercial operators.
This is for residents or property owners of Crittenden County only. Identification will be checked prior to dumping. For more information, call 270-969-1914.